#BEASTTEXAS POLL
CLASS 6A/5A/4A
Team, Points Record
1. Longview (12),194 5-0
2. Carthage (1), 179 5-0
3. Lufkin, 169 4-1
4. Tyler Lee, 150 5-1
5. Pleasant Grove, 136 5-1
6. Henderson, 125 4-1
7. Gilmer, 120 4-2
8. Van, 100 4-1
9. Jasper, 81 3-1
10. Athens, 74 4-1
11. Paris, 70 4-2
12. John Tyler, 56 2-4
13. Mabank, 43 5-0
14. Whitehouse, 19 3-2
15. Kilgore, 14 3-2
Others receiving votes: Pine Tree 13; Marshall 10; Lindale 6; Texas High 1.
Dropped out: No. 14 Texas High.
CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS
Team, Points Record
1. Malakoff (6), 188 4-1
2. Diboll (7), 187 5-0
3. San Augustine, 162 5-0
4. Atlanta, 127 4-2
5. Jefferson, 122 5-1
6. Alto, 115 5-0
7. Mount Vernon, 112 5-0
8. Gladewater, 110 4-2
9. Sabine, 101 6-0
10. Hughes Springs, 91 5-1
11. West Rusk, 77 5-1
12. Daingerfield, 50 3-2
13. Paul Pewitt, 45 5-0
14. DeKalb, 39 5-0
15. Mount Enterprise, 10 5-0
Others receiving votes: Winnsboro 9; New Diana 5; Elysian Fields 4; Bullard Brook Hill 3; Tenaha 3; Grand Saline 2.
Dropped out: No. 12 Tenaha.