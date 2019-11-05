CLASS 6A/5A/4A

Team, Points Record

1. Longview (12), 194 9-0

2. Carthage (1), 179 9-0

3. Lufkin, 173 8-1

4. Pleasant Grove, 156 9-1

5. Jasper, 142 6-1

6. Gilmer 131 6-3

7. Marshall, 112 6-3

8. Henderson, 83 6-3

9. Van, 74 6-3

10. Tyler Lee, 73 5-4

11. Whitehouse, 72 6-3

12. Lindale, 55 6-3

13. John Tyler, 33 3-6

14. Kilgore, 23 5-4

15. Athens, 22 6-3

Others receiving votes: Center 19; Pine Tree 8; Texas High 6; Palestine 2; Mabank 2; Paris 1.

Dropped out: No. 14 Pine Tree.

CLASS 3A/2A/TAPPS

Team, Points Record

1. Diboll (10), 191 9-0

2. Malakoff (3), 184 8-1

3. San Augustine, 171 9-0

4. Alto, 154 9-0

5. Daingerfield, 137 7-2

T6. Jefferson, 98 7-2

T6. Paul Pewitt, 98 8-1

8. Hughes Springs, 91 8-2

9. Sabine, 86 8-1

10. Mount Enterprise, 79 9-0

11. Gladewater, 69 6-3

12. Joaquin, 60 8-1

13. Hooks, 44 7-2

14. Atlanta, 41 5-4

15. Mount Vernon, 26 7-2

Others receiving votes: Brook Hill 17; Grapeland 6; Harleton 4; West Rusk 4; Troup 1.

Dropped out: No. 15. Brook Hill.