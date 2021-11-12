Class 3A
WASKOM 62, CORRIGAN-CAMDEN 7: Friday night’s bi-district playoff matchup between Waskom and Corrigan-Camden saw the Wildcats rush their way to 358 yards and seven touchdowns on their way to a 62-7 win over the Bulldogs to punch their ticket to the area round.
Waskom advances to 10-1 overall while Corrigan-Camden’s season comes to an end with a 6-5 record.
Jayvis Jones had three carries for 81 yards and one touchdown. Cole Watson rushed six times for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Right behind him was Tesean Hamilton with 72 yards and one touchdown on eight carries. DJ Feaster had four carries for 61 yards and one touchdown. Diego Smith had three carries for 28 yards and a touchdown and Zay Thomas had one rush for a 23-yard touchdown. He also returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown. Watson went 3-of-7 passing for 70 yards and one touchdown. Carson Gonzalez had a 24-yard reception for a touchdown. Defensively, Jones led the team in tackles with 10 and had two broken up passes. Zay Thomas had eight tackles, one tackle for a loss and two broken up passes. Trey Stevenson had eight tackles, two tackles for a loss and two sacks. Matt Dykes recovered a fumble for the Wildcats.
Waskom is set to take on Troup Friday at 7 p.m. at Pine Tree’s Pirate Stadium in Longview.
ELYSIAN FIELDS 48, KOUNTZE 17: Elysian Fields punched its ticket to the area round of the playoffs Friday night with a 48-17 win over the Kountze Lions.
With the win, the Yellow Jackets advance to 9-2 on the year while the Lions fall with a final record of 7-4.
EF running back William Goodnight carried the ball 17 times for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Lawson Swank went 10-of-15 for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Dravian Rather 14 carries for 115, yards and one touchdown. Trell Devers caught three passes for 63 yards and one touchdown. Goodnight also had a 57-yard interception return for a touchdown. Bubba McPhail had 16 tackles. Judson Illingworth finished the night with nine tackles. Bradan Manning had five tackles and a pass broken up.
Kountze quarterback Hunter Read went 7-of-21 for 111 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Demond Hamilton 26 carries for 192 yards and one touchdown. Kobyn Freeman caught two passes for 96 yards and one touchdown.
Elysian Fields will return to action Friday at 7 p.m. in Tatum against Daingerfield.
NEWTON 55, HARLETON 14: CENTER — The Newton Eagles advanced to the area round of the playoffs with a 55-14 win over the Harleton Wildcats on Thursday.
Tabor Childs carried 18 times for 103 yards and scored both touchdowns for Harleton in the loss. Carson Brown passed for 32 yards, completing two passes for 13 yards to Childs, two for 12 yards to Blaine Cornelius and two for seven yards to Cameron Johnson.
Harleton ends the season with a 4-7 record. Newton improves to 9-1 with the win.