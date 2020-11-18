Quarterbacks Braedyn Locke of Rockwall, Blake Bost of Port Neches-Groves and Jordan Battles of Holy Cross (San Antonio) have been recognized as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week for Week 12 of the season.
Locke is the 6A winner, while Bost won in Class 5A and Battles won for private schools.
Now in its 15 season, the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week Program recognizes student athletes for their performances on the field during the regular season along with their work in the classroom and in the community throughout the year.
Locke passed for 388 yards and five touchdowns in Rockwall’s 56-6 win over Dallas Skyline.
Bost completed 20 of 26 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns and carried 12 times for 127 yards and three scores in a 62-35 win over Kingwood Park.
Battles rushed for 409 yards and six touchdowns on 22 carries and also completed 8 of 14 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown in a 62-14 win over Schertz John Paull II High School.