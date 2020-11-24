Schertz Clemens quarterback Max DiDomenico, El Paso QB Yan Arias and Holy Trinity Catholic running back Zaylin Blackwood are this week’s Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week.
DiDomenico earned honors for Class 6A, Arias for Class 5A and Blackwood for private schools.
For the 15th straight season, the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week program is honoring players for their contributions on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
DiDomenico led his team to a 45-44 win over New Braunfels, completing 14 of 25 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns and rushing for 179 yards and three more scores on 20 carries.
Arias completed 21 of 29 passes for 364 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 69 yards and three more scores in his team’s 42-36 win over Rl Paso Jefferson.
Blackwood rushed for 303 yards and five touchdowns, threw a touchdown pass, caught a TD pass and returned a kickoff for a score in his team’s win over O’Connell Prep.