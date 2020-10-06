TYLER — Carthage and Daingerfield again grabbed the top spots in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 polls.
Carthage remained at No. 1 in Class 6A/5A/4A following its 35-7 win over No. 2 Pleasant Grove. The Bulldogs received 11 first-place votes and tallied 207 points for the second straight week.
Tyler Legacy moved into the No. 2 slot. Texas High (173 points) and Longview (172 points) each bumped up a spot to Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. Pleasant Grove rounds out the Top 5.
Pine Tree and Jasper saw the biggest jumps. Pine Tree moved up two spots to No. 11, while Jasper entered the poll at No. 14.
In the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, Daingerfield earned the No. 1 slot with 11 first-place votes and 196 points, just ahead of Gladewater (192 points). Malakoff is third with 182 points and three first-place votes.
The top five remained the same as Waskom and Mount Vernon came in at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively. Mineola jumped two spots to No. 7.
Elysian Fields and Tatum both moved up, while Timpson (6-0) moved into the poll at No. 13.
Carthage will face a team ranked in the Top 15 for the fourth time this season when it takes on No. 13 Center.
Other notable games this week are No. 2 Tyler Legacy at No. 4 Longview, No. 8 Hughes Springs at No. 4 Waskom and No. 7 Mineola at No. 5 Mount Vernon,
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.