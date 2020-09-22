TYLER — Carthage, which hasn’t played since Week 1, remained at No. 1 in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 Poll with 10 of the possible 14 first-place votes.
The Bulldogs (1-0) return to action this week at Gilmer, which comes in at No. 2 in the poll. The Buckeyes (4-0) received three first-place votes after rallying for a 56-49 win over No. 4 Lindale last week.
Pleasant Grove is No. 3 and received the final first-place tally.
Lindale and Daingerfield round out the top five.
Center vaulted to No. 7 following its 55-14 win over previous No. 5 Chapel Hill.
Henderson and Tatum, which have both been unable to play the past two weeks due to COVID-19, check in at No. 9 and 10, respectively. Tatum is 2-0 with wins over Daingerfield and Center.
Athens joined the poll as it moved to 4-0 with a 62-21 rout of Wills Point.
This will be the final week of one poll as the Class 6A and 5A teams will begin action this week.
Notable games on the schedule this week, along with Carthage at Gilmer, are Texas High at Tyler High, Lufkin at Tyler Legacy, Temple vs. Longview, No. 11 Chapel Hill at No. 15 Athens, Mineola at Winnsboro, Van at No. 7 Center and No. 10 Tatum at No. 8 Gladewater.
