ARLINGTON — Less than five minutes into Friday’s UIL Class 4A Division II State title game the Carthage Bulldogs found themselves in a totally unfamiliar position — 14 points felt down. What followed after that was nothing short of amazing. The top-ranked Bulldogs responded with 70 straight points — two on back-to-back pick-6’s from Brandon King — and never looked back, running away with their second straight title with a 70-14 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium. It was the eighth state crown in the last 14 years, all under head coach Scott Surratt, and was the 30th straight win for the program as the Dawgs finish the season 14-0. The Bulldogs have won titles in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2013, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020. The Buckeyes were denied a fourth state crown as they finish the season at 14-2 with both losses coming at the hands of the Bulldogs. In all, Carthage outscored Gilmore 112-28. “It starts with the seniors,” Surratt said of the comeback. “We knew it was us doing stuff wrong more than what those guys were doing. There was no panic. The coaches I have, the senior leadership and all the players. We play to win the next one, win the next play, the next down. Once it’s over, you just have to go on. “We got a rhythm going and felt we were the better team.” The Buckeyes came out throwing and needed just three plays to get into the end zone as Brandon Tennison completed two short passes before hitting Rohan Fluellen on a wide receiver screen. He split a pair of defenders and raced 52 yards to make it 7-0 less than three minutes into the game. Gilmer was successful with an onside kick to get the ball back and took advantage of the short field with Fluellen and Tennison hooking up for an 18-yard TD to make it 14-0. “There were obviously some negative thoughts after that,” Surratt said. “We’ve down before. Down 7-0 to Pleasant Grove and responded with 35 straight points. Down 14 points today and scored 70 straight. To do that in a state championship game is unheard of — especially against a great football team and a great program like Gilmer.” Down 14-0, the Bulldog drove 75 yards to get on the board — an 18-yard touchdown pass between Craig McNew and Kai Horton. But it was McNew taking a lateral pass from Horton and then hitting the quarterback, who followed his line into the end zone. “It’s not a trick play, but we do have it listed under ‘Special’ plays,” Surratt said. “Kai is a very talented runner. We were going for the big gold ball, so we turned him loose today. I think it kick-started everything.” King, who had four interceptions on the day to set the school’s single-season record (9), got the ball back for the offense late in the first quarter with his first pickoff. That set up the first of three TD’s for Offensive Most Valuable Player Mason Courtney, who scored from 27 yards out to tie he game at 14-14. After forcing another punt, the Buckeyes punted six times in the game, the Dawgs took their first lead. Horton hooked up with McNew for a 33-yard gain, Courtney ran for 14 and Braeden Wade made a complete recovery from an early season injury to collect a 27-yard touchdown pass from Horton. Two plays later the Bulldogs were back in the end zone as King got his second interception and returned it 14 yards for the score. The next play after the kickoff King picked up another tipped pass, returning it 35 yards for the score and the Bulldogs led 35-14. “It was just the tip drill,” said King, who was the Defensive MVP. “The first one the receiver tipped. on the second one Kip (Lewis) tipped it. I didn’t think I was going to score. I thought I was going to trip.” The offense would get back in the scoring business as Horton hit Kavonte Brown-Hoskins with a short pass and he ran away from the defense for a 61-yard touchdown to make it 42-14. Carthage would get one more chance in the first half, but ran out of time just outside the Red Zone. Courtney went 69 yards untouched the first time the Bulldogs had the ball in the second half. He would add a 23-yarder later in the quarter to make it 56-14. The senior running back, who along with Horton is set to sign with Tulane, finished with 243 yards and three TDs rushing, while catching two passes for 46 yards. King got his fourth interception late in the third. That got the Carthage starters going for one last score as tight end Montrell Smith catching a pair of passes in the drive, including a 15-yarder from Horton for he score. Surratt sent his starters back in for one more series with 10:28 left, but then called a timeout to let them get the ovation they deserved. Backup quarterback Javarian Roquemore finished the scoring for Carthage with a 4-yard run. Horton threw for 243 yards and three TDs, while catching one. Eight different receivers caught passes for the Bulldogs, who finished with 621 yards of total offense, 355 rushing and 266 passing. The defense limited the Buckeyes to 187 yards of total offense. Camden Foster led the defense with 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks, while Lewis had 11 tackles and two sacks and Wade had four tackles.
