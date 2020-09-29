TYLER — Some teams just finished Week 5, while schools from Class 6A, Class 5A and TAPPS just kicked off their season.
That led to a lot of shakeup in this week’s version of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 polls.
Carthage took the top spot in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll with 11 first-place votes. Tyler Legacy — fresh off of its 70-32 win over Lufkin — grabbed three first-place votes and checks in at No. 3.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove — Carthage’s opponent this week — lands in the No. 2 slot.
Texas High and Longview round out the top five of the big-school poll.
Daingerfield captured seven first-place votes and landed in the top spot of the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll. Gladewater is second, and the Bears received one first-place nod. Malakoff had six first-place votes and took the third spot.
Rounding out the top five are Waskom and Mount Vernon, both of which are undefeated.
Of the 15 teams in the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, 10 were previously unranked as the Class 4A teams moved out of the poll this week.
Notable games this week are No. 1 Carthage vs. No. 2 Pleasant Grove; No. 5 Longview vs. No. 6 Marshall; No. 3 Tyler Legacy vs. No. 15 Tyler High; No. 8 Lindale vs. No. 14 Chapel Hill.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.