TYLER — Defending state champion Carthage grabbed top honors in the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll following the opening week of the high school football season.
Carthage, which opened with a 27-7 win over Kilgore, received 14 first-place votes and 224 points to land in the No. 1 spot. Carthage was ranked No. 2 in the Class 6A/5A/4A portion of the preseason poll.
Since Class 6A, 5A and TAPPS programs haven’t started the season, there will just be one poll for Class 4A, 3A and 2A programs until everybody begins playing.
Pleasant Grove, which rolled to a 55-14 victory over Nashville, Arkansas, received one first-place vote and 211 points to come in at the No. 2 slot.
Gilmer, Lindale and Daingerfield rounded out the top five.
All 15 teams in this week’s poll were ranked in the preseason.
Chapel Hill made the biggest jump. After not receiving a vote in the preseason, the Bulldogs just missed the top 15 following their 65-33 win over Splendora.
Notable Week 2 games are No. 3 Gilmer at No. 7 Henderson, No. 4 Lindale at state-ranked Midlothian Heritage, Tatum at No. 5 Daingerfield, No. 8 Van at No. 6 Malakoff, No. 10 San Augustine at No. 12 Waskom, Spring Hill at No. 9 Gladewater and West Rusk at Sabine,
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.