TYLER — Carthage is the unanimous No. 1 team in Class 6A/5A/4A in the latest edition of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15.
The Bulldogs (8-0) completed the regular season with a 49-0 win over Shepherd. Gatesville forfeited the bi-district round matchup due to COVID-19, so Carthage will wait a week to begin its postseason run.
Texas High moved up a spot to No. 2, and Gilmer bumped up two slots to No. 3 following its win over Pleasant Grove.
Longview and Lindale round out the Top 5.
In the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll, the Top 8 of Gladewater, Malakoff, Mineola, Timpson, Tatum, Daingerfield, Hawkins and Elysian Fields remained the same.
The postseason will begin for Class 4A, 3A and 2A programs this week, while Class 6A and 5A programs will enter Week 8 of the regular season.
Voters in the poll were Jack Stallard and Hayden Henry of the Longview News-Journal, Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.