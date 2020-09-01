Chapel Hill quarterback Cameron Ford checked off all the boxes in leading his team to a 65-33 season-opening win.
For his efforts, Ford has been named the Class 4A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Player of the Week.
Ford is joined on the list for Week 1 by Dane Jentsch of Grandview for Class 3A, Roddrell Freeman of Mart for Class 2A and Lucas Coley of Cornerstone Christian for private schools.
The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program recognizes players based on their performances on the field, their contribution to the team’s success through individual leadership abilities and their performance off the field — including academic success and good community citizenship.
In Chapel Hill’s win over Splendora, Ford completed 12 of 18 passes for 316 yards and five touchdowns – including one to his cousin, Bam — and carried nine times for 73 yards and two scores. Listed by his coach on a preseason questionnaire as a “dual threat, big and fast, accurate passer, hard-nosed runner and a playmaker,” Ford displayed all of those qualities while tossing TD passes of 43, 29, 81, 5 and 19 yards and adding a pair of 1-yard TD runs.
“I try to be honest on those preseason questionnaires. He’s obviously all of those things you want in a dual threat quarterback, but the best thing about Cam is his leadership,” Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan said. “He’s a student of the game. He probably watches as much film as the coaches do, and he approaches the game in a businesslike manner.”
Jentsch passed for 238 yards and two touchowns, ran for 75 yards and a TD and also caught a touchdown pass in Grandview’s 31-24 overtime win against Malakoff. His rushing touchdown in overtime put Grandview ahead for good in a matchup featuring a pair of preseason top 5 eams in Class 3A.
Freeman led his team with 19 carries for 204 yards and three touchdowns and added nine tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack in Mart’s win.
Coley, an Arkansas verbal pledge, passed for one touchdown and rushed for two more in a 24-20 win over Corpus Christi Calallan. He passed for 147 yards and rushed for 201.