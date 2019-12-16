Led by first-team selections from Elysian Fields, Paul Pewitt, Gladewater and Winona, East Texas schools were well-represented with the release of the Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 3A All-State Football Team on Monday.
The team, selected by sports writers from around the state, is based on nominations from media members and coaches and considers regular-season performances only.
Elysian Fields had a pair of first team picks in offensive lineman Justin Kitchen and running back Christavian Smith. They were joined on the first team by Gladewater linebacker Zach Villarreal, Paul Pewitt defensive lineman Keiuntray Hawkins and Winona linebacker Peyton Snow.
Kitchen graded out at 91 percent for the season with 63 pancakes and zero sacks in 194 passing attempts for an offense that averaged 510 yards and 40.1 points per game.
Smith rushed for 1,379 yards and 22 touchdowns and caught 50 passes for 903 yards and five touchdowns.
Villarreal had 141 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles, Snow 163 tackles, three interceptions, three sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown and Hawkins 90 tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.
Grandview quarterback Dane Jentsch was named 3A Offensive Player of the Year, and Snow was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Jentsch completed 141 of 213 passes for 2,438 yards, 30 touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 567 yards and six touchdowns.
Second team selections from East Texas were offensive lineman Trent Bolt of Gladewater, running back Dee Black of Jefferson, kicker Fernando Jaimes of Sabine, defensive linemen Tyler Cherry of Jefferson, Jason Gossett of Troup and Chad Reeves of Daingerfield, linebacker Ty Kirkland of Elysian Fields and defensive back Tyrese Grant of Daingerfield.
Earning honorable mention status on offense were linemen Tykelan Black and Bryce Ridenour of Daingerfield, Duke Fitts and Rhys Kelley of Paul Pewitt, Jailyn Robertson of Gladewater and Garrett Towery of Troup, running backs La-Jathan Allen of Paul Pewitt, Jakobie Craver of Daingerfield and Quin Johnson of Winona and kicker Andy Prazak of New Diana.
Defensive honorable mention picks included Tristan Green of Sabine and Zach Tyeskie of Gladewater and linebackers Jackson Illingworth of Elysian Fields and Evan Peel of Daingerfield.