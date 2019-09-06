HARMONY — Elysian Field High School’s Tony Mason returned a punt for a touchdown early, which gave Elysian Fields a lead it wouldn’t relinquish as the Yellowjackets held off Harmony 41-38 on Friday at Eagle Stadium.
With the score tied at six, Mason received the punt and sprinted down the sideline for an 87-yard touchdown. Elysian Fields would score 22 straight points to build a 34-6 lead with 5:10 left in the third quarter. Mason also rushed for 127 yards and scored a touchdown.
Quarterback Ryan Wilkerson used his legs to rush for a game-high 138 yards and three touchdowns of five, 21 and 57 yards. His third touchdown came on a fourth down. He also completed three passes for 38 yards. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) rushed for 312 yards. Trell Devers ran for a 32-yard touchdown with Elysian Fields in shotgun formation.
Harmony (0-2) was led by Isaac Edwards who rushed for 289 yards on 28 carries and four touchdowns. Elysian Fields scored its fifth rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and after two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and an ejection, Edwards ran down the middle for a 69-yard touchdown.
The onside kick failed to go the necessary 10 yards which gave the Yellow Jackets possession at Harmony’s 40. Kendall Hays intercepted a third-down pass from Wilkerson giving the Eagles the ball at the 15.
Edwards sprinted down the middle of the field for an 85-yard touchdown. Trent Hart scored his second two-point conversion to cut Elysian Fields’ lead to 11 with 6:08 left.
Harmony forced the Yellow Jackets to punt. It relied on its running game to drive down the field. Edwards scored from seven yards. Hart’s third two-point conversion cut the lead to three with 1:13 left. The Eagles onside kick went straight to an Elysian Fields player and they were able to run out the clock.
In the first half, Harmony struggled holding on to the ball as it had five fumbles with three coming on the center-quarterback exchange. It had six for the game but recovered all of them. Gage Goddard threw for 99 yards and a touchdown. Jarrett Langford cut two passes for 39 yards and Goddard’s 27-yard touchdown.
Harmony will travel to West Rusk next week. Elysian Fields will host Winona.