Elysian Fields’ football team played host to Jefferson in a scrimmage Thursday night.
The Bulldogs’ offense took the field to start the action, starting with the varsity first team, the varsity second team, followed by the JV squad before EF’s offense went through the same pattern.
The two teams repeated the process before taking the field for a half game.
The Yellow Jackets scored twice as the Bulldogs scored once in that live game.
EF is slated to kick off the season Friday night at home when it plays host to the Harmony Eagles.
Last year’s matchup between Harmony and Elysian Fields came in the second week of the season and saw the Yellow Jackets edge out the Eagles in a 41-38 victory to start off the year at 2-0.