Elysian Fields (4-1, 2-0) vs. Leesville (1-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. tonight, Wampus Cat Stadium, Leesville, Louisiana
Keep an eye on
Elysian Fields: QB Ryan Wilkerson (60 of 87, 951 yards, 10 TD, 3 INT; 39 carries, 370 yards, 4 TD) … RB William Goodnight (54 carries, 350 yards, 6 TD) … RB Trell Devers (54 carries, 39 yards, 3 TD) … WR Bradan Manning (13 catches, 268 yards, 4 TD) … WR Jackson Illingworth (34 catches, 349 yards, 3 TD) … LB Ty Kirckland (50 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 INT, 1 fumble recovery) … DL Kyle Storey (21 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 INT) … DB Montana Warren (17 tackles, 2 INT)
Leesville: QB Jacob Mount (32 of 64, 380 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT) … RB Caleb Gallashaw (159 yards, 4 TD; 107 receiving yards) … WR Layne Self … DB Dveioin Grubb … Jaymeion Henderson
Quick hits: A forfeit by the New Diana Eagles forced the Yellow Jackets to scramble around to find an opponent this week and ultimately land in across state border lines. Going up against the Wampus Cats will be no easy task but Elysian Fields athletic director and head football coach believes it will be a good experience for his team and a better alternative to not playing at all.
Up next: Elysian Fields open; DeRidder at Leesville
NATHAN HAGUE