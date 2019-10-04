ETBU vs.
Belhaven
Time: Today 2 p.m.
Stadium: Ornelas Stadium, Marshall
Records: ETBU 1-2, 1-1; Belhaven 1-3, 1-2
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Belhaven: Blaine McCorkle
Last week: ETBU 48, Sul Ross 13; McMurry 48, Belhaven 18
Up next: ETBU at Mary Hardin-Baylor; Belhaven at Southwestern
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Brian Baca, Sr. (68-107, 689 yards, 6 TDs; 40 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD) … RB Jeremiah Robertson, Sr. (46 carries, 304 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Jalen Blanton, Jr. (15 catches, 188 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Samarick Paul, Jr. (11 catches, 148 yards, 2 TDs) … LB Donovan Graham, So. (23 tackles, 1 PBU) … LB Anton Clark, Sr. (19 tackles, 2 sacks) … DB Grant LaPoint-Teate, Sr. (10 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU) … DL James Wright, IV, Fr. (15 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack)
Belhaven: RB Brad Foley, Jr. (40 carries, 151 yards, 3 TDs) … QB Hunter McEachern, Sr. (72-137, 862 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs; 29 carries, 66 yards) … WR Joey Walden, Sr. (17 catches, 193 yards) … TE Tyrus Black, Sr. (8 catches, 174 yards, 2 TDs) … LB David Lewis, Sr. (25 tackles) … DB Phazion Locke, So. (21 tackles, 1 PBU, I fumble recovery, 3 forced fumbles) … LB Bo Robertson, So. (20 tackles, 2 TFL)
Did you know: This is the fifth straight meeting between the two teams. ETBU won the previous four with a combined score of 231-120.
Nathan Hague