ETBU Sports Information
East Texas Baptist University football players Sirbatian Charles and Anton Clark have earned a spot on the D3football.com All-Region teams.
It is the first time for both players to earn an All-Region award. The two selections were third best in the ASC as Mary Hardin-Baylor had nine, Texas Lutheran three, and Hardin-Simmons one.
Charles was named to the second-team for his play at cornerback making him one of the four best secondary players in the region. This is his first All-Region award as he was also named All-ASC first-team this year.
He finished the year with 35 tackles recording a season-high six tackles vs. McMurry (10/19/19) and Howard Payne (10/26/19). He also intercepted a pass vs. Hardin-Simmons (11/9/19) and broke up 15 passes including four vs. Belhaven (10/5/19). For his career at ETBU, he played in 34 games recording 70 tackles and 26 break ups.
A member of the third-team, Clark is one of 12 linebackers selected All-Region. He led the team with 70 tackles featuring 13 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also forced three fumbles and intercepted two passes while earning an ASC Defensive Player of the Week award. He had four games with 10 or more tackles with 15 vs. Belhaven (10/5/19), 14 against Texas Lutheran (9/21/19), 13 vs. McMurry (10/19/19), and 11 against Louisiana College (11/16/19). He played in 34 games overall and posted 159 tackles.
Both players helped ETBU to four straight winning seasons. ETBU finished 6-4 this year and fourth in the ASC.