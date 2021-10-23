ETBU (3-3, 2-3) vs. Austin College (1-4, 1-4)
Time: Today, 1 p.m.
Stadium: Jerry E Apple Stadium, Sherman
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Austin College: Loren Dawson
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Troy Yowman (113-of-213, 11 TD, 8 INT) … RB Cornelius Merchant (36 carries, 331 yards, 2 TD, 12 catches, 76 yards) … WR Tariq Gray (28 catches, 383 yards, 2 TD) … WR Semaj Boyd (12 catches, 162 yards, 1 TD) … LB Justice Henson (39 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 PBU) … DB Sam Mercadel (11 tackles, 2 INT, 2 PBU) … DL James Wright IV (14 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks)
Austin College: QB Tyler James (59-of-121, 558 yards, 5 TD, 5 INT) … RB Devon Rideaux (68 carries, 299 yards, 1 TD) … WR Aaron Rideaux (13 catches, 109 yards, 3 TD) … WR Xavier Maxwell (11 catches, 106 yards) … DB Jarrett Pleasant (3- tackles, 4 PBU) … DB Grady Harper (25 tackles) … LB Colton Gerken (16 tackles, 5 TFL, 2 sacks)
Last Week: Hardin-Simmons 34, ETBU 0; McMurry 48, Austin College 13
Up Next: Texas Lutheran at ETBU; Austin College at Southwestern
They said it: “Someone’s got to step up and make a play to get things back on track. I think we’re up to nine or 10 starters out on the season. So that means other guys have to step up and pay attention to details and find a way to get things done.” — Mayper
Did you know: This year is Austin College’s first year to be back in the American Southwest Conference. The ‘Roos were previously part of the conference before leaving for the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference for four years.