ETBU (5-4, 4-4) vs. Belhaven (6-3,5-3)
Time: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Stadium: Ornelas Stadium, Marshall
Coaches
Belhaven: Blaine McCorkle
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Players to Watch
BELHAVEN: RB Brad Foley (146 carries, 842 yards, 8 TD) … QB Mayowa Asagunia (116-of-192, 1,358 yards, 11 TD, 2 INT; 110 carries, 615 yards, 9 TD) … WR Michael Simpson (25 catches, 370 yards, 3 TD) … LB Connor Fordham (60 tackles, 13 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble)
ETBU: QB Alex Child (8-of-17, 159 yards) … WR Tariq Gray (42 catches, 662 yards, 4 TD) … WR Semaj Boyd (23 catches, 364 yards, 2 TD) … LB Justice Henson (53 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 PBU) … DB Sam Mercadel (18 tackles, 2 INT, 2 PBU) … DL James Wright IV (21 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery)
Last Week: ETBU 31, Sul Ross State 28; Belhaven 35, McMurry 20
They said it: “I would say they’re identical to us except they don’t have 20 guys who are out for the season. You take out 20 guys who are playing for you, it makes for a slight challenge I would say. They’re a really good team. Their running back is probably the best running back in the conference right now. I believe he has over 3.000 career yards, so he’s really good. The quarterback is a really good individual, a strong-character kid and he runs the ball the well. The defense is pretty tough. They’re good sized kids who run around and make a lot of plays. They’re a well-coached team, well disciplined.” — Mayper
Did you know: An ETBU win would make seven straight winning seasons for the Tigers.