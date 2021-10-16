ETBU (3-2, 2-2) vs. Hardin Simmons Univ. (4-1, 3-1)
Time: Today 1 p.m.
Stadium: Ornelas Stadium, Marshall
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
HSU: Jeff Burleson
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Troy Yowman (104-of-195, 11 TD; 6 INT) … RB Josh Lister (33 carries, 178 yards) … WR Tariq Gray (28 catches, 383 yards, 2 TD) … WR Semaj Boyd (11 catches, 181 yards, 1 TD) … LB Justice Henson (33 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble) … DB Trint Scott (14 tackles, 2 INT, 2 PBU) … DL Jahkamian Carr (17 tackles, 5 TFL, 3.5 sacks) … DL James Wright IV (10 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks)
HSU: QB Kyle Jones (93-of-142, 11 TD, 3 INT) … RB Colton Marshall (57 carries, 343 yards, 2 TD) … RB Myles Featherston (33 carries, 285 yards, 2 TD) … WR Kevi Evans (15 catches, 224 yards, 4 TD) … WR Gatlin Martin (16 catches, 183 yards, 2 TD) … LB Matt Mitchell (36 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 1 fumble recovery) … DB Davonte Nephew (17 tackles, 2 INT, 1 PBU)
Last week: ETBU Bye; HSU 24, McMurry 21
Up next: ETBU at Austin College; Southwestern at HSU
They said it: “They’re physical,” ETBU head football coach Brian Mayer said of the Cowboys. “To me they’re the most physical team in the conference. I think they’re the best team in the conference. I’ve always kind of measured up everything to what they do. Everyone’s going to think it’s crazy because everyone thinks Mary Hardin-Baylor (is the best in the conference) but everyone has their own opinions. Obviously Mary Hardin-Baylor is really good but for me, the meter measure has been Hardin-Simmons since I’ve been here.”
Did you know: The Tigers are 2-18 against the Cowboys. The last time ETBU defeated HSU was in 2015 in what has become known as the “Mud Bowl.”