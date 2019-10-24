ETBU vs. Howard Payne
Time: Today 2 p.m.
Stadium: Ornelas Stadium, Marshall
Records: ETBU 3-3, 3-2; Howard Payne 2-4, 1-4
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Howard Payne: Braxton Harris
Last week: ETBU 21, McMurry 19; Texas Lutheran 27, Howard Payne 14
Up next: ETBU at Southwestern; Sul Ross State at Howard Payne
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Brian Baca, Sr. (125-203, 1,512 yards, 12 TDs, 5 INTs) … RB Jeremiah Robertson, Sr. (93 carries, 473 yards, 7 TDs) …. WR Jalen Blanton, Jr. (27 catches, 412 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Davion Carter, So. (24 catches, 302 yards, 2 TDs) … DB Grant LaPoint-Teate, Sr. (19 tackles, 4 INTs, 4 PBU) … LB Anton Clark, Sr. (53 tackles, 11 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble) … LB Donovan Graham, So. (44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 1 PBU 1 fumble recovery) … DL James Wright, IV, Fr. (29 tackles, 5 TFL, 3.5 sacks)
Howard Payne: RB Billy Reagins, So. (35 carries, 227 yards, 1 TD) … QB Caleb Estes, So. (101-153, 1,202 yards, 13 TDs) … WR Thomas Williams, So. (18 catches, 380 yards, 4 TDs) … WR DunTayviun Gross, Sr. (33 catches, 313 yards, 5 TDs) … LB Austin Killgore, Sr. (48 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 PBU) … DB Connor Day, So. (28 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INTs, 1 PBU) … DL Brady Wade, Jr. (18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble).
Did you know: ETBU has won the last four meetings between the two teams with a combined score of 238-62. The Yellow Jackets won the two prior to that with a combined score of 101-89.
Nathan Hague