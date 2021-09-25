ETBU (2-1, 1-1) vs. Howard Payne (3-0, 2-0)
Time: Today, 1 p.m.
Stadium: Ornelas Stadium
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Howard Payne: Jason Bachtel
Last week: ETBU 24, McMurry 15; Howard Payne 55, Hendrix College 21
Up next: ETBU at Southwestern; Sul Ross State at Howard Payne
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Troy Yowman (60-of-108, 616 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT) … RB Cornelius Merchant (27 carries, 283 yards, 2 TD) … WR Tariq Gray (13 catches, 174 yards) … WR Kaleb O’Bryant (7 catches, 75 yards, 1 TD) … WR Qua Heath, 6 catches, 80 yards 1 TD) … WR Semaj Boyd (3 catches, 76 yards, 1 TD) … LB Chase Thompson (19 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble) … LB Justice Henson (17 ackles, 2 TFL, 1 PBU) … DB Trint Scott (8 tackles, 2 INT, 1 PBU) … DB KJ Kelley (14 tackles, 5 PBU)
Howard Payne: RB Tauren Bradley (51 carries, 290 yards, 1 TD) … RB Stephen Willis (19 carries, 192 yards) … QB Landon McKinney (45-of-78, 956 yards, 12 TD, 1 INT) … WR Jake Parker (17 catches, 453 yards, 6 TD) … WR Max McCuistion (5 catches, 165 yards, 2 TD) … Otis Lanier (6 catches, 132 yards, 2 TD) … WR Selah Smith (5 catches, 81 yards, 1 TD) … LB Peyton Lowe (19 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble) … DL James Jakubowski (16 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery)
Did you know: These two teams did not meet last year due to COVID. The Tigers have won the last five meetings over the Yellow Jackets. In 2016, ETBU won 76-14. The last time Howard Payne defeated ETBU was in 2014 in a 54-53 final.