ETBU vs.
Mary Hardin-Baylor
Time: Today 2 p.m.
Stadium: Crusader Stadium, Belton
Records: ETBU 2-2, 2-1; Mary Hardin-Baylor 4-0, 3-0
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Mary Hardin-Baylor: Pete Fredenburg
Last week: ETBU 28, Belhaven 17; Mary Hardin-Baylor 79, McMurry 0
Up next: McMurry at ETBU; Mary Hardin-Baylor at Southwestern
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Brian Baca, Sr. (84-133, 936 yards, 9 TDs, 2 INTs) … RB Jeremiah Robertson, Sr. (58 carries, 324 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Jalen Blanton (21 catches, 310 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Davion Carter, So. (18 catches, 207 yards, 1 TD) … LB Anton Clark, Sr. (33 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble) … LB Donovan Graham, So. (30 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 PBU) … DB Grant LaPoint-Teate, Sr. (14 tackles, 1 INT, 3 PBU) … DL James Wright, IV, Fr. (20 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 sack)
Mary Hardin-Baylor: RB Jo’Vel McDaniel, Fr. (38 carries, 248 yards, 5 TDs) … QB Luke Poorman, Sr. (31-45, 488 yards, 5 TDs) … QB Jase Hammack, Sr. (21-32, 356 yards, 6 TDs) … WR Brenton Martin, Jr. (14 catches, 187 yards, 3 TDs) … WR Jonel Reed, Sr. (12 catches, 208 yards, 3 TDs) … LB Tevin Jones, Sr. (43 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble) … DB Jacob Mueller, Jr. (24 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble) … DL Joey Longoria, Sr. (23 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks)
Did you know: The Tigers enter the contest hoping to snap several streaks for the Cru. UMHB has shut its previous two opponents with a combined score of 144-0. If ETBU comes away with the win, it will have ended a streak of 19 straight wins overall, a 36-straight-regular-season-game-winning streak, as well as 30 straight American Southwest Conference wins and 65 regular-season games at home. ETBU’s only win over the Cru came in a 28-21 overtime victory in 2003. That win prevented UMHB from making the playoffs.
Nathan Hague