McMurry (0-1) vs. ETBU (1-1)
Time: Tonight, 6 p.m.
Stadium: Ornelas Stadium, ETBU
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
McMurry: Jordan Neal
Last week: Mary Hardin-Baylor 34, ETBU 14; Howard Payne 42, McMurry 36
Up next: Howard Payne at ETBU; Southwestern at McMurry
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Troy Yowman (44-of-78, 3 TD, 1 INT) … RB Cornelius Merchant (27 carries, 283 yards, 2 TD) … WR Semaj Boyd (3 catches, 76 yards, 1 TD) … WR Tariq Gray (8 catches, 123 yards) … WR Kaleb O’Bryant (6 catches, 64 yards, 1 TD) … DB KJ Kelley (13 tackles, 4 PBU) … LB Azaya Patrick (12 tackles, 2 TFL) … LB Chase Thompson (10 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT 2 fumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble, 1 TD) … DB Kenneth Bradley (11 tackles, 1 INT, 1 PBU)
McMurry: QB Ritchie Luna (25-of-45, 415 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) … RB Dee Robinson (15 carries, 58 yards, 1 TD) … WR Jermond Lovely (7 catches, 146 yards) … Zachary Wood (2 catches, 88 yards, 2 TD) … WR Kristopher Martin (4 catches, 76 yards, 1 TD) … WR Nicholas Kuykendall (3 catches 54 yards, 1 TD) … DL Devin Nixon (9 tackles, 2 TFL) … LB Josh Smith (9 tackles, 2 TFL) … DB Brenden Torrence (5 tackles, 1 INT)
Did you know: McMurry’s sports teams were known as the Indians before the NCAA forced the school to change its name and War Hawks became the new mascot. Today’s meeting between the two teams will be the first since 2019 due to the teams having a shortened season in the fall because of COVID. ETBU has won the last four meetings. The last time the War Hawks beat the Tigers was in 2015 in a 49-22 decision.