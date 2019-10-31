ETBU vs.
Southwestern
Time: Today 1 p.m.
Stadium: Georgetown ISD Birkelbach Field
Records: ETBU 4-3, 4-2; Southwestern 4-3, 3-3
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Southwestern: Joe Austin
Last week: ETBU 41, Howard Payne 35; Southwestern 29, McMurry 25
Up next: Hardin-Simmons at ETBU; Howard Payne at Southwestern
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Brian Baca, Sr. (142-231, 14 TDs, 5 INTs) … RB Jeremiah Robertson, Sr. (116 carries, 642 yards, 9 TDs) … WR Jalen Blanton, Jr. (30 catches, 435 yards, 5 TDs) … WR Davion Carter, So. (26 catches, 352 yards, 2 TDs) … DB Grant LaPoint-Teate, Sr. (19 tackles, 2 TFL, 4 INTs, 4 PBUs) … LB Anton Clark, Sr. (60 tackles, 12 TFL, 6.5 sacks, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 3 forced fumbles) … DB Zach Pike, Fr. (46 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PBU, 1 fumble recovery)
Southwestern: QB Coleman Kerr, So. (28-55, 470 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT) … RB Elijah Smith, So. (78-312, 3 TDs) … WR David Brandenburg, Sr. (22 catches, 380 yards, 3 TDs) … DB Josiah Minnifield, Sr. (42 tackles, 3 TFL 1 forced fumble, 1 PBU) … DL Garrett Womack, Sr. (38 tackles, 8 sacks, 12.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble) … LB Christopher Crawford, Sr. (31 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles, 1 fumble recovery) … DB Hayden Smith, Sr. (33 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU)
Did you know: Since the reinstatement of Southwestern’s football program in 2013, the Tigers are 6-0 against the Pirates.
Nathan Hague