ETBU (2-2, 1-2) vs. Southwestern (1-3, 1-2)
Time: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Stadium: Georgetown ISD Birkelbach Field, Georgetown
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Southwestern: Joe Austin
Last week: Howard Payne 49, ETBU 39; McMurry 41, Southwestern 31
Up next: Both teams have a bye
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Troy Yowman (87-of-160, 974 yards, 8 TD, 5 INT) … RB Cornelius Merchant (27 carries, 283 yards, 2 TD; 10 catches, 66 yards) … WR Tariq Gray (25 catches, 354 yards, 2 TD) … WR Semaj Boyd (10 catches, 177 yards, 1 TD) … WR DeCarlos Frazier (13 catches, 127 yards) … LB Chase Thompson (25 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery) … LB Justice Henson (23 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble) … DB Trint Scott (11 tackles, 2 INT, 3 PBU) … DL Jahkamian Carr (13 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles)
Southwestern: QB Landry Gilpin (48-of-96, 564 yards, 6 TD, 5 INT; 51 carries, 186 yards, 1 TD) … RB Jaquon Marion (38 carries, 102 yards) … WR Austin Castilleja (13 catches, 209 yards, 3 TD) … WR Ethan Powell (10 catches, 157 yards, 1 TD) … DB Peyton Ludemann (27 tackles, 1 PBU) … LB Aleksander Gomez (22 tackles, 1 sack, 1.5 TFL) … DL Jason Lund (20 tackles, 1 sack, 2.5 TFL, 1 forced fumble)
They said it: “Penalties and some non-penalties, their guys making plays at the right time and us not making plays and turnovers,” ETBU head football coach Brian Mayper said of last week’s loss. “The team that turns the ball over the least amount of times and makes the fewest mistakes usually wins the game and that’s what ultimately happened... “They’re (Southwestern) a tough-playing team. They’re confident. They’re going to fight for four quarters. They have a lot of tenacity. They have guys who have ability to make plays. They’ve been in some close ones. They’ve lost some close ones. It just depends on which team is going to show up and which way the ball bounces.”
Did you know: The Tigers have won all eight of their meetings against the Pirates.