ETBU (4-4, 3-4) vs. Sul Ross St. (2-5, 2-5)
Time: Saturday, noon
Stadium: Jackson Field, Alpine
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Sul Ross: John Pearce
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Troy Yowman (145-of-276, 1,756 yards, 16 TD, 11 INT, 38 carries, 95 yards, 3 TD)… WR Tariq Gray (38 catches, 586 yards, 4 TD) … WR Semaj Boyd (21 catches, 289 yards, 2 TD) … LB Justice Henson (45 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble) … DB Sam Mercadel (18 tackles, 2 INT, 2 PBU) … DL James Wright IV (19 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery)
Sul Ross: QB T.J. Deshields (108-of-179, 1,037 yards, 7 TD, 4 INT) … RB Matthew DeLeon (42 carries, 157 yards, 1 TD) … WR Vincente Luevano (37 catches, 408 yards, 3 TD) … DB Eduardo Garcia (43 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries) … DB Jaylen Bussey (35 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 fumble recovery) … LB Quincy Blair (40 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 forced fumbles)
Last Week: Texas Lutheran 20, ETBU 13; Sul Ross 24, McMurry 11
Up Next: Belhaven at ETBU; Sul Ross at Southwestern
They said it: “They’re going to pressure you, try to keep guys in the box. They play some man so defensively they’re going to try to stop the run obviously. Offensively, they’ve got some running backs who do a really good job and some receivers so they kind of mix it up. They’ve got two quarterbacks who they rotate through and both are capable of leading their offenses to do some good things.” — Mayper
Did you know: The Tigers look to bounce back after being shut out in the second half last week while the Lobos look to stay on track after shutting out their opponent in the second half last week.