ETBU (4-3, 3-3) vs. Texas Lutheran (2-5, 2-4)
Time: Today, 1 p.m.
Stadium: Ornelas Stadium, Marshall
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Texas Lutheran: Ricky Matt
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Troy Yowman (128-of-243, 1,560 yards, 15 TD, 9 INT) … WR Tariq Gray (33 catches, 533 yards, 4 TD) … WR Semaj Boyd (16 catches, 198 yards, 1 TD) … LB Justice Henson (39 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble) … DB Sam Mercadel (14 tackles, 2 INT, 2 PBU) … DL James Wright IV (14 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery)
Texas Lutheran: QB Seth Cosme (58-of-100, 5 TD, 2 INT; 86 carries, 384 yards, 1 TD) … RB DaKory Willis (86 carries, 475 yards, 4 TD) … WR Jacob Forton (81 carries, 456 yards, 8 TD) … WR Trent Stefka (15 catches, 276 yards) … DB Robert Ramirez III (37 tackles, 2 PBU) … LB Markel Turner (36 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks) … DB Eugen Robinson IV (26 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU)
Last Week: ETBU 37, Austin College 30; Texas Lutheran 28, McMurry 21
Up Next: ETBU at Sul Ross State; Texas Lutheran at Southwestern
They said it: “They’ve started to run the ball a lot in their recent victory,” ETBU head football coach Brian Mayper said of the Bulldogs. “Their quarterback is a really good athlete so obviously we’ve got to contain him and keep him from running a bunch. Defensively, they’re going to try to keep you in front of them and they just swarm to the football.
Did you know: Last year’s 51-20 win for ETBU snapped a three-game losing streak to the Bulldogs. Today’s game is homecoming for the Tigers.