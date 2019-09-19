ETBU (0-1) vs.
Texas Lutheran (0-1)
Time: 6 p.m. tonight
Stadium: Ornelas Stadium, Marshall
Coaches
ETBU: Brian Mayper
Texas Lutheran: Carl Gustafson
Last week: ETBU bye; Hendrix 26, Texas Lutheran 23
Up next: ETBU at Sull Ross State; Southwestern at Texas Lutheran
Players to watch
ETBU: QB Brian Baca, Sr. (26-38, 289 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs) … WR Jalen Blanton, Jr. (6 catches, 100 yards, 2 TDs) … WR Tariq Gray, Jr. (7 catches, 70 yards, 1 TD) … WR Samarick Paul, Jr. (3 catches, 37 yards, 1 TD) … DB Malik Mason, Sr. (6 tackles, 2 PBU) … DB Sirbatian Charles, Sr. (4 tackles, 1 INT) … DL James Wright IV, Fr. (4 tackles, 1 sack) … DL Devarion Guyton, So. (6 tackles)
Howard Payne: QB Wade Freeman, So. (12-18, 117 yards) … RB Ian Leslie, Sr., (16 carries, 109 yards) ... RB Austin Mathews, Sr. (14 cararies, 96 yards, 1 TD) … RB Chris Monroe, Jr., (13 carries, 87 yards, 1 TD) … WR Mason Perkins, Sr. (5 catches, 75 yards) … LB Dakwa Davis, Jr. (13 tackles, 1 PBU) … LB Adairius Norwood, Sr. (7 tackles) … DL Brandon Bennett, So. (6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble)
Did you know: Today’s meeting will be the 20th between the two teams. Texas Lutheran leads the series 11-8. The last time the ETBU defeated TLU was in 2016 when the Tigers ran away with a 44-20 win in Seguin.
NATHAN HAGUE