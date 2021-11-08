Jefferson and Sabine won in dramatic fashion to close out the regular season this past Friday, and Chris Bowman and Cayden Fortson were right in the middle of the drama all night long.
For their efforts, Jefferson’s Bowman is this week’s East Texas Offensive Player of the Week and Sabine’s Fortson is the ET Defensive Player of the Week.
Bowman, who moved to quarterback from receiver during the game, completed 18 of 34 passes for 440 yards, four touchdowns and an interception and rushed for 58 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 42-36 overtime victory against Atlanta.
The Bulldog standout, who also had 10 tackles on defense, threw touchdown passes of 24 yards to Luke McMullen and 40 yards to Chris Love to help his team erase a 15-0 deficit. Trailing 22-16, he hit R.J. Garrett with a 19-yard TD pass, and he later scored on a 5-yard run with his team trailing 28-22. Jefferson fell behind 36-29, but his 68-yard TD strike to Dylan Washington tied it and forced overtime.
An interception killed Atlanta’s first possession in OT, and Bowman ended it with a shot touchdown run.
Bowman has passed for 965 yards and seven touchdowns, rushed for 185 yards and seven TDs and caught 11 passes for 226 yards and two scores this season to go along with 58 tackles, four tackles for loss and four pass breakups.
Jefferson (5-5) will open the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Thursday against Mount Vernon in Pittsburg.
In Sabine’s 28-27 win over Tatum on Friday, Fortson intercepted a pass and took it the distance (22 yards) to give his team an early lead. He added two more interceptions in the contest, including a late theft to seal the victory after the Cardinals had gone on top 28-27 with 8:11 left in the game.
He had four tackles and three picks on the night, giving him 59 tackles and six interceptions for the year. Offensively, he has eight catches for 279 yards and two touchdowns this season.
Sabine (7-3) will open the playoffs at 7 p.m. on Friday in Bullard against Mineola.