Matt Turner, who spent 12 seasons as offensive coordinator for one of the top programs in Texas and then kept things running at a high level as head coach at Gilmer High School for the next five seasons, has retired.
Turner went 53-17 as head coach for the Buckeyes, including a 10-4 record this past season.
His first Buckeye team in 2015 finished 14-1 and advanced to the state semifinals. Gilmer was 13-2 the following season, 10-3 in 2017 and 6-7 in 2018.
The 2019 Buckeyes defeated Farmersville (57-0), Fairfield (56-35) and Waco Connally (35-20) in the playoffs before falling to eventual Class 4A Division II state champion and district rival Pleasant Grove, 55-21, in the regional finals.
Prior to coming to Gilmer, Turner spent five seasons at Marshall — earning a state championship as an assistant — and 12 years as an assistant at Jacksonville.
He also coached at Marked Tree, Arkansas, from 1982-84 and Poplar Bluff, Missouri, from 1984-86 before coming to East Texas.