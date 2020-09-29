Gladewater receiver D.J. Allen was one of five players selected on Wednesday as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week for Week 5 of the season.
Allen, the Class 3A selection, was joined on the list by Cedar Park Vista Ridge quarterback Kyle Brown in 6A, Corpus Christi Moody running back and linebacker Nathaniel Sada in 5A, Caddo Mills quarterback Tyler Townley in 4A, Lindsay quarterback Kolt Schuckers in 2A and All Saints Episcopal School running back Montaye Dawson for private schools.
The Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week program, now in its 15 year, recognizes players for their performances on the field, in the classroom and in the community.
Allen put on a show in Gladewater’s 42-21 win over Tatum last week, hauling in 10 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns. His TD grabs covered 15 and 48 yards in the first quarter, 26 yards in the second quarter and 89 and 69 yards in the final period.
“We’ve been predominantly known as a running team, so we’re getting people crowding the box,” Gladewater head coach Jonny Louvier said. “It was just one of those nights where D.J. made every play: a one-handed catc, breaking tackles. Just a great game. Moving forward, the passing game could be one of those things that puts us over the top.”
Brown passed for 413 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for one score in Cedar Park Vista Ridge’s 62-35 win over Hays.
Sada accounted for four touchdowns in Moody’s 46-43 win over Beeville Jones. Two of his scores came on kick returns of 80 and 65 yards. He had one rushing touchdown and added a 76-yard receiving TD.
Townley completed 17 of 23 passes for 400 yards an three touchdowns and carried 20 times for 157 yards and two more scores in a win over Aubrey.
Schuckers completed 31 of 45 passes for 431 yards and seven touchdowns in a 68-26 win over Collinsville.
Dawson carried 17 times for 359 yards and five touchdowns in a win over Azle.