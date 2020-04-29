Maverick Stadium is currently a construction site as its old turf was recently pulled out and ground work is being done before the new turf can be laid.
The coronavirus pandemic slowed down the process of getting new turf, but Marshall athletic director Jake Griedl said there’s no rush because the stadium won’t be hosting any events anytime too soon.
“The plan was to have it done by May 1 because we were going to host Wiley’s graduation and wanted to be done for both their graduation and ours, but now with the COVID-19 situation, they’re not necessarily taking their time, they’re out here every day getting after it, but there’s not necessarily a rush,” Griedl said.
“My guess is we’ll be done with this in the next 20 days or so.”
The company installing the turf is the same company that installed the turf at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium.
The turf will have a coolant factor to keep the playing surface 20-30 degrees cooler than it normally would be in the heat of an August practice.
“Once they get the foundation finalized, then they’ll lay down the pad and that has to settle for a little bit and then the ecotherm, which is the coolant factor, and then the turf,” Griedl said.
“If I remember correctly, once they get done with the foundation, it’s about a 20-day process.”
The new turf will replace the turf that was installed in 2015.