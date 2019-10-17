MOUNT PLEASANT — Caleb Jones scored on the game’s opening play and later in the quarter put his team in front to stay as the Mount Pleasant Tigers broke into the win column in District 9-5A DII with a 21-7 victory over the Hallsville Bobcats at Sam Parker Field.
The win moves Mount Pleasant to 3-4 overall and 1-3 in the district. Hallsville drops to 2-5 and 0-4.
Jones covered 72 yards around the left end to give the Tigers the lead just 13 seconds into the contest.
Hallsville answered late in the opening quarter on an 11-yard touchdown pas sfrom Carter Rogas to Matt Houston with 1:57 left in the period. Rogas had a 16-yard run on the 9-play, 54-yard drive.
Jones struck again from long distance for the Tigers, however, racing 59 yards for his second touchdown of the half. This one capped a quick two-play, 63-yard drive and gave the Tigers a 13-7 lead heading into the second quarter.
A 2-yard run up the middle by Jalen Williams and a two-point conversion pass from Caleb Thompson to Jamarian Brown with 8:12 left in the half ended the scoring. The key play on the 12-play, 68-yard march was a 35-yard completion from Thompson to Jones.
Each team had four possessions in the second half, but failed to score. The Bobcats drove to the Mount Pleasant 9-yard line in the fourth quarter, but turned the ball over on downs.
Hallsville will host Jacksonville and Mount Pleasant visits Lindale next week.