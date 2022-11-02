Hallsville (6-3, 3-2) vs. Mount Pleasant (2-7, 1-4)
When/where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Bobcat Stadium, #1 Bobcat Lane, Hallsville 75650
NOTABLE
Hallsville: Jace Moseley (130 of 212, 2,011 yards, 17 TD, 6 interceptions; 142 carries, 1,332 yards, 19 TD) … Blayde Bullard (103 carries, 418 yards, 7 TD; 23 catches, 309 yards) … Ethan Miller (36 catches, 648 yards, 9 TD) … Ashton Garza (41 catches, 605 yards, 5 Td) …Connor White (19 catches, 257 yards, 3 TD) … Zachary Southard (74 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Andrew Griffin (66 tackles) … Kallen Reed (62 tackles)
Mount Pleasant: Mason McMinn (115 of 196, 1,480 yards, 14 TD, 5 interceptions) … Braylon Jones (135 carries, 677 yards, 5 TD) … Dylan Bennett (42 catches, 441 yards, 2 TD) … Kyler Smith (8 catches, 448 yards, 4 TD)
Did you know: Hallsville has won three in a row against Mount Pleasant, two on the field (26-20 in 2021 and 21-7 in 2019) to go along with a forfeit win in 2020
Last week: Hallsville was idle (Defeated Pine Tree 45-44 in overtime on Oct. 21); Pine Tree 23, Mount Pleasant 14
Up next: End of regular season