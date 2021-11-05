HALLSVILLE – Hallsville outlasted Pine Tree here in the season finale at Bobcat Stadium Friday night, scoring 14 unanswered in the fourth quarter to finish head coach and former Bobcat Josh Strickland’s first season with a 35-21 win on Senior Night.
The victory for the Bobcats gives Hallsville a 3-7 finish to the 2021 season, while Pine Tree finishes the year at 4-6.
The contest was both exciting and extremely sloppy from beginning to end, with the teams combining for a total of 28 penalties on the night – including 19 for 170 by the Pirates. In the end it was those penalties that, for the most part, stifled Pine Tree along with three interceptions that helped seal the win for the Bobcats.
Hallsville led 28-21 with just over four minutes to go but the Pirates drove inside the Bobcat 30 on the way to the potential tying score. On fourth-and-3 from the 26, the Hallsville defense stuffed Pine Tree tailback Ah’Niylon Taylor for a two-yard loss to end the threat.
The Bobcats then put together a game-winning drive that saw Elijah Nicholson dart in with a 46-yard touchdown that was essentially the game-clincher. Pine Tree final offensive push ended moments later when Carter Rogas picked off PT’s Dakylan Johnson to seal the home win for Hallsville.
Pine Tree ground out 264 yards on the night, led by a game-high 209 yards on 29 carries from Ethan Morgan. Taylor added 77 yards on 15 totes and scored all three of the Pirates’ touchdowns, all on the ground.
Hallsville’s Nicholson led the Bobcats with 114 yards on 17 carries, with quarterback Jace Mosely rushing for 83 yards on 12 carries and two scores.
The first half was a mixture of sloppiness and turnovers, with Pine Tree shooting itself in the foot with 10 penalties – most of which were pre-snap – for 55 yards. The Pirates also missed a golden opportunity to take the lead early after blocking a Hallsville punt and driving to the Hallsville 27, but a holding penalty followed by an errant snap left the Pirates with a third-and-30 from the 46, effectively killing the drive.
In the second quarter and trailing 14-7, Pine Tree faced a third-and-9 from the Bobcat 11 before Johnson’s pass was picked off by Keylin Fite in the end zone to nix another scoring threat for the visitors.
The Bobcats were a little more efficient in the first 24 minutes, with 66 yards rushing and another 82 yards through the air and only three penalties. Mosely capped a 12-play, 65-yard drive by keeping it on the zone read for a 7-yard touchdown scamper with 1:44 to play in the first quarter. Jaylen Britt’s extra point made it 7-0 for Hallsville.
The Pirates responded early in the second quarter, on the next possession, recovering an onside kick attempt and marching 57 yards in eight plays. Taylor sprinted in from six yards out on the final play, and Pine Tree tied it at 7-7 on Aaron Bocanegra’s PAT.
Pine Tree seemed to seize momentum on the ensuing kickoff by recovering a fumble at the Hallsville 33, and three straight runs by Taylor had the Pirates knocking on the door at the Bobcat 22. Three straight penalties – holding and two false starts – pushed Pine Tree back to the 42, and on first-and-30, Johnson was picked off by Kallen Reed to set the Bobcats up at the 40.
Two plays later, Mosely connected with Jack Holladay for 47 yards down to the PT 11, where he hit Rogas on a slant for the go-ahead touchdown. Britt’s extra point made it 14-7 in Hallsville’s favor with 6:21 left before halftime. Mosely delivered the go-ahead touchdown with just under 10 minutes to go, a 37-yard scamper around the left side to give the Bobcats a 28-21 lead they would not relinquish.
Mosely also completed 8-of-18 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, with Ethan Miller hauling in two catches for 53 yards and a touchdown and Rogas adding two grabs for 22 yards and a score.