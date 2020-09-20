Hallsville’s football team scrimmaged against R.L. Turner High School out of Carrollton on Friday night in hopes of being a little more prepared for its season opener this upcoming Friday night.
“It was a last-minute find,” Hallsville’s first-year-head-football coach Tommy Allison said. “We had lost our previous scrimmage and we tried to find one for the three weeks and finally found one the last second, which we needed.
“We’re still evaluating everybody so we’re just rolling people in left and right,” Allison added.
All in all, Allison said the players and coaches are learning about each other and practice has been going well for the Bobcats.
“It’s been going good,” he added. “The kids are having a lot of fun. We’ve just been going up against each other every day so it’s just one of those things. You can’t match game speed.”
The Bobcats are slated to play host to the Cleburne Yellowjackets, a team that went 5-5 the last two years and just missed the playoffs a year ago, but is returning 13 starters in 2020.
“We’ll see,” Allison said when asked if he feels like his team is prepared for Friday’s season opener. “They’re going to be good. This is their year. They’ve got a bunch of returners. They’re supposed to have a really good team. So we’ll see.”
Allison said he’s hopeful that the season opener will help prepare his team for district play.
“That’s the whole point,” he said. “You’ve got to play good people to get you prepared.”