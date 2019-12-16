Carlisle earned a pair of special teams honors, and Harleton’s Hunter Wallace and Carlisle’s Louie Garza were a two-way honoree on Sunday with the release of the 2019 Texas Associated Press Sports Editors Class 2A all-state high school football team.
Voting was conducted by APSE members based on nominations from media members and coaches from around the state (regular-season statistics only).
Carlisle’s Aaron Gallegos was named the 2A first-team punter, and teammate Garza earned first team honors as a kicker. Gallegos was 4-for-5 on field goal attempts with a long of 40 yards and connected on 42 of 45 extra point attempts. Garza averaged 41 yards per punt with a long of 53 yards, placing seven inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
Other East Texas players earning first team honors were Harleton defensive lineman Brady King (104 tackles, 10 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles) and Alto defensive lineman Foster Hall (77 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 11 sacks).
Running back Colton Marshall of Hawley was the 2A Offensive Player of the Year, and Mason defensive lineman Slone Stultz earned Defensive Player of the Year status. Marshall rushed for 2,527 yards and 34 touchdowns and added 33 two-point conversions, and Stultz recorded 96 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, six sacks, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
East Texas players earning second-team honors were Harleton offensive lineman Beau Simmons, Harleton running back Wallace, Harleton defensive lineman Taber Childs and Carlisle defensive lineman Garza.
Wallace at linebacker, along with Alto running back ViDareous High, Alto defensive lineman Todd Duplichain and Alto linebackers Cayle Irvin and Harmon West were honorable mention selections.