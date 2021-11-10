Harleton (4-6) vs. Newton (8-1)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Roughrider Stadium, Center
NOTABLE
Harleton: QB Carson Brown 56-of-133, 6 TD, 10 INT, 39 carries, 163 yards, 2 TD) RB/DE Tabor Childs (194 carries, 1,506 yards, 19 TD; 13 catches, 163 yards, 1 TD; 97 tackles, 21.5 TFL, 3 fumble recoveries, 1 INT, 20 QB hurries, 10 sacks, 1 TD, 1 blocked kick) … RB Cameron Johnson (55 carries, 376 yards, 4 TD) … WR Zane Stroman (15 catches, 261 yards, 1 TD) … LB Van Ring (114 tackles, 14 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 3.5 sacks, 1 blocked kick) … DL Jayden Johnson 58 tackles, 19 TFL, 1 fumble recovery, 6 sacks, 1 TD)
Newton: QB Maliek Woods … RB Deanthony Gatson … RB Jaden Hunter … WR Westin Gipson … LB Leighton Foster … DB Raylin Adams
Did you know: Tonight’s game will be a rematch of last year’s bi-district matchup where Newton advanced with a 78-6 win over Harleton.
Last Week: Harleton 48, Queen City 20; Newton 62, Corrigan-Camden 7
Up next: Winner will take on the winner of Arp and DeKalb.