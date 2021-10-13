Harleton (2-4, 1-1) vs. Ore City (1-6, 0-3)
When/Where: Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Rebel Stadium, Ore City
Notable
Harleton: QB Carson Brown (42-of-98, 578 yards, 5 TD, 8 INT; 28 carries, 135 yards, 2 TD) … RB Tabor Childs (111 carries, 794 yards, 10 TD; 9 catches, 108 yards; 1 INT, 1 TD) … RB Blake Blassingame (32 carries, 167 yards) … WR Zane Stroman (12 catches, 190 yards, 1 TD) … DB Blake Weaver (2 INT) … DB Braden Hopkins (1 INT) … DB Cameron Johnson (1 INT) ..
Ore City: WR Jeremy Kyle (29 catches, 477 yards, 5 TD) … RB/LB Brett Byrd (80 carries, 361 yards, 3 TD; 47 tackles) … DB Allen Nigreville (40 tackles, 3 INT, 4 PBU) … LB Cason Hughes (41 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 5 QB pressures) … DL Noah Garcia (44 tackles, 11 QBU pressures, 8 TFL, 1 sack)
Did you know: This is the first meeting between the two teams since 2015 when Harleton won 20-6. Ore City was forced to forfeit last year due to COVID.
Last Week: Harleton 44, New Diana 13; Queen City 38, Ore City 3
Up next: Waskom at Harleton; Ore City at Elysian Fields