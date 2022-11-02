Harleton (5-4, 3-2) vs. Ore City (2-7, 1-4)
When/Where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday/Wildcat Field, 17000 Texas State Highway 154, Harleton 75651
NOTABLE
Harleton: Cameron Johnson … Draven Ring … Carson Wallace
Ore City: Slayden Wright (548 rushing yards and three touchdowns) … Brandon Barber (98 tackles) … Colby Plasterer (57 tackles)
Did you know: Harleton has Ore City on the district schedule for the third straight year … The Wildcats are 2-0 against the Rebels since 2020.
Last Week: Beckville 76, Harleton 21; Frankston 43, Ore City 14
Up Next: End of regular season