When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, Roughneck Stadium, 200 South White Oak Road, White Oak, 75693
Notable
Harleton: Blaine Cornelius (6 of 11, 34 yards; 27 carries, 105 yards, 2 TD) … Gage Shirts (32 carries, 118 yards) … Draven Ring (16 carrie,s 83 yards) … Cameron Johnson (13 carries, 53 yards; 5 catches, 29 yards; 1 interception on defense)
White Oak: Landyn Grant (25 of 51, 311 yards, 3 TD, 0 interceptins; 24 carries, 215 yards, 2 TD) … Dee Williams (11 carries, 102 yards, 1 TD; 5 catches, 26 yards, 1 TD) … Noah Carter (14 catches, 210 yards, 2 TD;15 tackles) … Holden Hodges (20 tackles, fumble recovery) … David Watson (8 tackles, 3 passbreakups)
Did you know: Thursday’s game is the KYKX Game of the Week ... White Oak defeated Harleton 20-16 in 2021
Last week: Harleton 12, Rivercrest 9; White Oak 39, Harmony 32
Up next: Maud at Harleton; White OaK at Brook Hill