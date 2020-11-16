ET FOOTBALL
REGULAR SEASON
Thursday, Nov. 19
Rockwall-Heath at Tyler Legacy
Friday, Nov. 20
Whitehouse at Pine Tree
Tyler at Sherman
Mount Pleasant at Marshall
Texas High at Jacksonville
Cleveland at Lufkin, 7 p.m.
PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
REGION III
Lindale (9-2) vs Needville (7-4), 2 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Green Stadium
Tyler Chapel Hill (7-4) vs Stafford (5-6), 6 p.m. Saturday at Porter’s Randall Reed Stadium
El Campo (9-1) vs Kilgore (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s Sheldon ISD Panther Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
REGION II
Nevada Community (5-5) vs Texarkana Pleasant Grove (8-3), 3 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
Caddo Mills (10-0) vs Van (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
Gilmer (10-1) vs Godley (7-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Mesquite’s Hanby Stadium
REGION III
Carthage (9-0) vs Silsbee (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
Sealy (8-2) vs Center (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Waco’s Waco ISD Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Region II
Mineola (10-1) vs Dallas Madison (4-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Princeton’s Hendrix Stadium
Mount Vernon (9-2) vs West (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Rockwall’s Wilkerson-Sanders Stadium
Grandview (10-0) vs Tatum (8-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Athens’ Bruce Field
Malakoff (8-2) vs Pottsboro (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Commerce’s Memorial Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
REGION III
West Rusk (7-3) vs Hughes Springs (6-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Gladewater’s Murphy Stadium
Daingerfield (9-2) vs Waskom (9-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Elysian Fields (9-2) vs Hooks (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Atlanta’s Rabbit Stadium
Newton (7-2) vs Omaha Pewitt (7-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Henderson’s Lion Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
REGION III
Normangee (10-0) vs Price Carlisle (7-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Palestine’s Westwood Panther Stadium
Hearne (9-0) vs Beckville (8-3), 7 p.m. Thursday at Athens’ Bruce Field
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
REGION III
Simms Bowie (7-4) vs West Sabine (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Longview’s Lobo Stadium
Tenaha (8-2) vs Bremond (8-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Mabank’s Panther Stadium
CLASS A DIVISION I
(Six Man)
REGION III
Abbott (11-0) vs. Union Hill (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Scurry Rosser