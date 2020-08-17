ET FOOTBALL
Scrimmage Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 20
Tenaha/Joaquin at New Diana, 5 p.m.
Linden-Kildare at Maud, 5 p.m.
Commerce at Paul Pewitt, 5 p.m.
Union Grove at New Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Westwood at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.
Spring Hill at Mount Vernon, 6 p.m.
Sabine/Waskom at Troup, 6 p.m.
Hooks at Hughes Springs, 6 p.m.
Ore City at Rivercrest, 6 p.m.
Beckville at Mount Enterprise, 6 p.m.
Frankston/Grapeland at Cushing, 6 p.m.
Elkhart at Arp, 6 p.m.
Athens at Canton, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at Chapel Hill, 6:45 p.m.
Kaufman at Kilgore, 7 p.m.
Lindale vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. (at Pine Tree)
White Oak at West Rusk, 7 p.m.
Harmony at Tatum, 7 p.m.
DeKalb at Harleton, 7 p.m.
Carlisle at Alba-Golden, 7 p.m.
Mineola at Caddo Mills, 7 p.m.
Van at Grand Saline, 8 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 21
Daingerfield at Gladewater, 6 p.m.
Lovelady at Timpson, 6 p.m.
Redwater at Queen City, 6 p.m.
Hemphill at Center, 6:30 p.m.
Terrell at Gilmer, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Texas High at Longview, 7 p.m.
Tyler Legacy at Nacogdoches, 6 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
Tyler at Pine Tree, 7 p.m.