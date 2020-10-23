HALLSVILLE – Patrick Clater accounted for five touchdowns, leading the Jacksonville Indians to a 59-44 win over the Hallsville Bobcats in the District 9-5A Division II opener for both teams on Friday at Bobcat Stadium.
Hallsville drops to 0-3 overall. Jacksonville improves to 1-3.
Clater rushed for one touchdown and tossed four TD passes for the Indians.
Jacksonville drove 60 yards in 14 plays to get on the board first when Clater kept from 1-yard out to finish off the march. The snap on the extra point was bobbled, and the Tribe settled for a 6-0 lead with 7:29 to play in the initial period.
Six minutes later, Clater went up top to Koda Canady for a 28-yard scoring strike to end a five-play, 69-yard drive. Jose Solano’s extra point put the Bobcats in a 13-0 hole with 1:48 to play in the first.
The Indians made it a 20-0 contest before the Bobcats finally got something going.
Devin McCuin scored on a 31-yard run for Jacksonville at the 9:18 mark to cap a 69-yard drive that took just five plays, but the Bobcats answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive to get back in the contest.
Elijah Nicholson did the scoring honors for Hallsville with a 10-yard run up the middle, and the PAT made it a 20-7 contest.
A 2-yard TD run by BrisonTatum less than a minute later moved Jacksonville back on top 27-7, but the Bobcats again answered when Tyler Lee dived in from 1-yard out. The drive was kept alive when Jacksonville jumped offsides on fourth down at the 3-yard line to move it to the 1.
The Bobcat momentum was short-lived as Isaiah Mallard brought the ensuing kickoff back 94 yards for a touchdown and a 34-14 Indians lead, but once again the Bobcats answered.
This time, Hallsvile drove 67 yards in five plays and scored on a 50-yard TD strike from Lee to Carter Rojas to make it 34-21 at the half.
The Bobcats made it a one score game early in the third on a 27-ard run up the middle by Nicholson on a play set up by a 33-yard pass from Lee to Rojas. That made it 34-28, but that seemed to spark the Indians, who scored the next 18 points to build a 52-28 cushion.
Clater hit McCuin on the first scoring play, a 3-yard TD strike, and then Solano booted a 27-yard field goal for a 44-28 lead. A minute later, following a Bobcat fumble on the kickoff return, Clater connected with Dominki Hinojosa on an 11-yard TD pass.
A 6-yard touchdown pass from Lee to Rojas and a 2-point conversion connection by those same two Bobcats made it a 52-36 contest heading to the final period. The touchdown was set up by a 45-yard run from Latrell Trammel.
In the fourth quarter, Hallsville drove 46 yards in 13 plays after recovering an onside kick. Lee connected with Tanner Petty on a short, 2-yard TD pass and a successful 2-pointer pullted the Bobcars to within eight points, 52-44.
The Indians put things away four mintues later, however, when Clater hit Hinojosa again for a touchdown, this time from 7-yards out, to make the final 59-44.
The Indians sealed the win with an interception with just under four minutes to play.
Hallsville will visit Texas High on Friday. Jacksonville hosts Marshall.