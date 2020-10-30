ELYSIAN FIELDS — On Senior Night, Elysian Fields High School senior running back Kyle Storey made his final home game memorable with three touchdowns to lead the Yellow Jackets to a 28-21 victory over Waskom.
The victory moves Elysian Fields (7-2, 5-0 in district play) closer to clinching a district title. It will travel to Hughes Springs next week to close out the regular season.
Storey scored on a 21-yard pass and touchdown runs of three and four yards. Defensively, he sacked the quarterback for a nine-yard loss. He made a tackle for a loss on Waskom’s final possession to help seal the victory.
Ryan Wilkerson completed 19 passes for 295 yards and rushed for 11. He helped Elysian Fields gain 432 yards of total offense. William Goodnight led the rushing attack with 104 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a two-point conversion pass from Wilkerson. Bradan Manning caught five passes for 110 yards. Montana Warren made five catches for 103 yards. He made several key receptions to keep drives alive.
Tesean Hamilton led Waskom’s ground attack with 121 yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. D.J. Feaster contributed 51 yards on nine carries and a touchdown. Starting quarterback Cole Watson rushed for 39 yards and scored a touchdown but didn’t play most of the second half. Markus Gonzalez took over in the second half. The Wildcats gained 291 yards on the ground but were hurt by miscues on handoffs. They fumbled five times and lost two including a fumbled snap on their final possession.
On its opening possession, Elysian Fields only needed seven plays to go 77 yards. Montana Warren rushed for a 22-yard gain to move the ball inside Waskom territory. Wilkerson converted a fourth-and-four at the 40 with a 19-yard pass to Goodnight. He finished the drive by connecting with Storey for a 21-yard touchdown with 9:15 left in the first quarter.
Waskom’s started their first drive with a bad handoff which cost it eight yards. It was unable to convert a first down and had to punt. Elysian Fields drove 77 yards on 10 plays. On third-and-nine at its own 24, Wilkerson completed a pass to Warren who turned it into a 41-yard gain. On third-and-seven, Wilkerson rushed for 17 yards to the Waskom 15. Goodnight capped off the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run.
On the kickoff, Waskom’s Zay Thomas returned it 37 yards to the Elysian Fields 34. Hamilton put Waskom on the board with a 19-yard touchdown with 1:44 left in the first. Elysian Fields answered. Goodnight broke a 55-yard run down the middle of the field – which set up Storey’s second touchdown of the quarter.
After botching the kickoff, Waskom only needed six plays to go 93 yards. Thomas broke a 62-yard run to the Elysian Fields 17. Watson finished the drive with a 12-yard touchdown run. Elysian Fields responded with a six-play 62-yard drive. Wilkerson completed a 29-yard pass to Warren to set up Storey’s third touchdown which was a four-yard run.
The Yellow Jackets went into halftime with a 28-14 lead.