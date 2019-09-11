Jacksonville receiver Chris Carpenter and Garrison running back Sebastian Porter were among six players named on Wednesday as Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Players of the Week for Week 2 of the season.
Carpenter in Class 5A and Porter in Class 2A were joined by El Paso Franklin quarterback Danny Walther in 6A, Hidalgo Early College running back and defensive back Zachary Carrera in 4A, Anderson-Shiro running back and defensive back Zacharrius Haynes in 3A and Second Baptist quarterback Josh Johnson for private schools.
Carpenter caught 13 passes for 275 yards and two touchdowns in Jacksonville’s win over Palestine. He helped the Indians rally from a 20-point deficit after halftime by recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff of the second half.
He later recovered an onside kick attempt, and then sealed the win with an interception in a 49-48 victory.
Porter rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns, recorded 20 tackles and an interception, blocked a field goal and later returned a missed Crockett field goal 108 yards for the winning touchdown in a 38-32 Garrison win.
Walther passed for 299 yards and had a hand in five touchdowns in a 49-28 win over Odessa Permian.
Carrera dislocated his finger before Friday’s game, but still carried 28 times for 391 yards and four touchdowns in a 35-20 win over Lyford.
Haynes rushed for 400 yards and scored six touchdowns on 19 carries in a 41-20 victory over Leon. Defensively,
Haynes broke up three passes and recorded four tackles.
Johnson completed 19 of 26 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 30 yards in a 41-0 shutout victory over St. John’s.