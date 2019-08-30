From Staff Reports
JEFFERSON — Dee Black left the Pittsburg Pirates seeing red Thursday night as the Jefferson Bulldogs rolled to a 49-7 pummeling in the 2019 season opener at W.F. Lockett Stadium.
Black piled up 259 yards rushing on a 11 touches and had a 95-yard scoring jaunt. It could have been worse had Black not seen his 75-yard score nullified by a penalty.
The Bulldogs put this one on ice early racing out to a 28-0 lead after 12 minutes of play. Jefferson QB Kylan Thomas scored the first of his two TDs from 21 yards out at 9:19 to break the ice. Landon Fuquay toed the first of his seven PATs to make the score 7-0.
Black bolted 95 yards on a toss sweep at 6:31 of the opening frame and the rout was on for Jefferson. Thomas, who rushed for 136 yards and passed for 114 more, connected with Augusta Singleton on a 65-yard TD at 2:42 of a most eventual opening stanza.
The Bulldog defense got in on the act when Zion Hopes raced to the pay window with a 59-yard scoop-and-score on the ensuing possession at 2:14 of the quarter.
Things settled down until late in the first half when Malik Brasher had a 98-yard Pick 6 for the ‘Dogs with 0:34 before the break. Pittsburg got to the Jefferson two before disaster struck.
The Pirates wouldn’t be shutout, however, as Kemarion Mcain and Cameron Layton paired up on a 48-yard TD toss just in front of the halftime horn. Giovanny Rojas added the point after and the Bulldogs went to intermission with a commanding 35-7 advantage.
Neither team made much noise in a scoreless third before Jefferson tacked on two more tallies for good measure in the fourth. Thomas took a quarterback keep 65 yards to the house at 9:02 and Travon Johnson skated in from 11 yards at 3:23 to round out the scoring.
Jefferson finished the night with 545 yards total offense. The Bulldogs (1-0) are at Center next Friday, while the Pirates (0-1) visit Pine Tree.