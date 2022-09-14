When/where: 7 p.m. Thursday, W.F. Lockett Stadium, 1 Bulldog Drive, Jefferson 75657
NOTABLE
Hughes Springs: Kord Johnson (17 of 34, 275 yards, 2 TD, 1 interception; 14 carries, 74 yards, 1 TD) … Ty Moss (23 carries, 219 yards, 2 TD; 10 tackles, 2 interceptions) … Trevor Bolden (71 carries, 403 yards, 7 TD) … Miguel Velazquex (25 tackles) … Cole Edwards (21 tackles) … E.J. Searcy (2 interceptions)
Jefferson: Chris Bowman (16 of 40, 217 yards, 2 TD, 2 interceptions; 17 carries, 96 yards, 3 TD) … Kamran Williams (35 carries, 341 yards, 3 Td) … Luke McMullen (2 carries, 116 yards, 2 TD) … Kenneth Ross (35 tackles) … Judsen Carter (28 tackles) … Keshawn Whitaker (2 fumble recoveries)
Did you know: Thursday’s game is the KYKX Game of the Week ... Hughes Springs and Jefferson have both made the playoffs in each of the past five seasons
Last week: Leonard 25, Hughes Springs 22; Jefferson 24, DeKalb 14
Up next: Harmony at Hughes Springs; Jefferson vs. Centerville (2 p.m. Sept. 24, Jacksonville)